Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Be A Bolder Christian [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

TJ stepped in to tell an inspiring story for this Faith Walk. Hebrews 11:1, which says “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen.” This is a scripture commonly heard, and sometimes easier to read or say than it is to experience in the moment. A few years ago, TJ did a Daniels fast with her church, and after 21 days of fasting, God asked her if she really had faith like she said she did.

Shortly after that, she lost her job. She relocated to Texas with no job and little money, and just started applying left aWhen you are going through it, and you can’t see- God has got your back. It’s a testament to what can happen when you’re being a bold Christian, as well as being obedient and faithful. Click on the audio player to hear more in this motivating exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: TJ Has The Perfect Response To GRIFF’s Bible-Related Pick Up Line [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell, GRIFF & TJ Praise Dance You A Merry Christmas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Get Your Strength Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 days ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 week ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17