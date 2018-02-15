Faith Walking: Be A Bolder Christian [EXCLUSIVE]

TJ stepped in to tell an inspiring story for this Faith Walk. Hebrews 11:1, which says “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen.” This is a scripture commonly heard, and sometimes easier to read or say than it is to experience in the moment. A few years ago, TJ did a Daniels fast with her church, and after 21 days of fasting, God asked her if she really had faith like she said she did.
Shortly after that, she lost her job. She relocated to Texas with no job and little money, and just started applying left aWhen you are going through it, and you can’t see- God has got your back. It’s a testament to what can happen when you’re being a bold Christian, as well as being obedient and faithful. Click on the audio player to hear more in this motivating exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

