True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Wisdom Of King Solomon [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell & GRIFF tell the story of 1 Kings Chapter 3, when two women had to stand before King Solomon. When one woman took switched out another woman’s baby, the mother was immediately aware that her child had been stolen.
When the offending mother wouldn’t admit to what she did, they went to the king so they he could straighten things out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Ananias & Sapphira Remind Us To Just Tell The Truth [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Adam & Eve Get Kicked Out The Garden [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Kirk Franklin Helps Tell The Story Of Matthew 14:22! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
44 photos Launch gallery
1. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
1 of 44
2. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
2 of 44
3. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
3 of 44
4. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
4 of 44
5. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
5 of 44
6. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
6 of 44
7. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
7 of 44
8. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
8 of 44
9. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
9 of 44
10. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
10 of 44
11. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
11 of 44
12. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
12 of 44
13. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
13 of 44
14. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
14 of 44
15. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
15 of 44
16. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
16 of 44
17. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
17 of 44
18. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
18 of 44
19. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
19 of 44
20. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
20 of 44
21. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
21 of 44
22. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
22 of 44
23. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
23 of 44
24. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
24 of 44
25. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
25 of 44
26. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
26 of 44
27. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
27 of 44
28. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
28 of 44
29. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
29 of 44
30. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
30 of 44
31. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
31 of 44
32. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
32 of 44
33. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
33 of 44
34. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
34 of 44
35. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
35 of 44
36. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
36 of 44
37. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
37 of 44
38. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
38 of 44
39. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
39 of 44
40. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
40 of 44
41. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
41 of 44
42. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
42 of 44
43. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
43 of 44
44. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
44 of 44