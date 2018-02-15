Get Up Erica
True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Wisdom Of King Solomon [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell & GRIFF tell the story of 1 Kings Chapter 3, when two women had to stand before King Solomon. When one woman took switched out another woman’s baby, the mother was immediately aware that her child had been stolen.

When the offending mother wouldn’t admit to what she did, they went to the king so they he could straighten things out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

