Ciara Shows Baby Sienna & She's A Spitting Image Of Her Dad

Hello Beautiful

Posted 21 hours ago
Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Ciara finally showed off baby Sienna and she is a spitting image of her father Russell Wilson. The Aunt Jackie singer posted images from a family photo shoot with Sienna and Future Jr. and our womb is doing jumping jacks.

#Ciara shares photos of her and #RussellWilson’s daughter #Sienna.

A post shared by Gossip Starr (@gossipstarr) on

How cute?!

A Note From the Other Side of ‘I Do’: Finding The Truth In Ciara ‘Leveling Up’ Amid Backlash

Ciara Tries To Backtrack On Single-Shaming Post: ‘I Was Once A Girl Wanting To Be Loved’

Check Out Ciara's Most Fashionable Moments

Singer Ciara may be known for her dance moves, but we are crushing on her style! Whether the mom of two is showing off her impeccable legs or keeping it casual in athleisure, we picked her top fashion moments. Tell us which one is your favorite.

