Man Who Died In Police Custody Begged For His Life, ‘I Can’t Breathe’

On May 11, 2017, Andrew Kearse was arrested for allegedly trying to run from police in Schenectady (near Albany, New York) after he was pulled over for driving erratically. Kearse was on parole for grand larceny at the time of the arrest. Sadly, Kearse died in police custody and the audio of his arrest has been released.

In a nine-minute audio from BuzzFeed, you can hear 36-year-old Andrew Kearse pleading for his life, saying, “Please, please, sir… I can’t breathe! Please! Sir! Yo!” Saying “I can’t breathe” is eerily similar to Eric Garner who died of an illegal choke-hold on July 17, 2014, in Staten Island, New York.

The officers mocked him and when he said he was going to vomit and asked to open the widow, the officer responded with, “Is it hot? You probably shouldn’t run then,” and, “You think it might have to do with you running from police?” He adds, “Don’t throw up in my car.” You can listen to the disturbing audio below.

When Kearse made it to the local police station, he was found unresponsive in the back of the police car. He was pronounced dead of a heart attack at the hospital.

Angelique Negroni-Kearse, Andrew’s widow, gave the audio to BuzzFeed and the site reports, “In January 2018, the prosecutors invited Negroni-Kearse, her attorneys, and family members to view a video captured by police showing Kearse riding in the back of the cruiser. ‘You see death in his face, you can tell there’s something wrong, you just see, just death,’ Negroni-Kearse said, describing the dash-cam footage. ‘It was horrible, the worst thing I’ve seen in my life.’ She is calling Kearse’s death ‘murder.’ Negroni-Kearse said she is calling for investigators to put the case to a grand jury to decide whether prosecution is warranted.”

Our thoughts go out to the Kearse family. We hope their family receives justice.

SOURCE: BuzzFeed

SEE ALSO:

Fix It, Jesus: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nephew Defends Trump’s Racism

Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because Of Tax Cuts