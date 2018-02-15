Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

How South Korea Became One Of The Biggest Exporters Of The Gospel

The Light NC staff

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Lady in buddhist temple.

Source: Grant Faint / Getty

South Korea is currently hosting the Winter Olympics and most don’t know that they are one of the “biggest exporters” of the gospel. In an article on CBN a missionary movement helped the spread of Christianity over the last half-century. Jae Kyeong Lee, a leader in the Korea Baptist Convention spoke on the missions and how it all started.

He said, “24 missionaries were officially sent out by the Korean churches in 1974. Their number grew exponentially, and 40 years after Korea sent out its first missionaries, 27,436 Korean missionaries from various denominations were serving in 170 countries.” Christianity has thrived and has made many follow the gospel.

Only one percent of the country’s population was Christian in 1885 and since then the number has grown drastically. Certain areas of South Korea has adopted morning prayer into their day. Although younger people growing up in the area has been turning away from religion it will continue to be on the rise.

RELATED: Edwin Hawkins’ Life Celebrated By Gospel Greats [VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Let Your Anger Block Your Praise [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tina Campbell’s Praise Dance Is One To Never Forget [VIDEO]

The Latest:

The History Of Black Athletes In The Winter Olympics

9 photos Launch gallery

The History Of Black Athletes In The Winter Olympics

Continue reading The History Of Black Athletes In The Winter Olympics

The History Of Black Athletes In The Winter Olympics

Check out this gallery of the Women’s bobsled team for more deets about the impressive women!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 week ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17