GRIFF’s Prayer For Valentine’s Day Self-Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Valentine’s Day edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wants to remind everyone of God’s love. God loves us so much, he says, that we shouldn’t even want a stuffed animal or flowers! Instead, we should soak in His love. But nevertheless, folks are still hoping to get shown some love today.
Plus, GRIFF thanks God for services that deliver food to all the people who are celebrating their self-love today. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Independent Women On Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: You Care, Leroy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Featuring First Lady Pastor Erica Campbell: I Love My Church [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
- The Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
- Celebrate Black History Month!
- Former Student Opens Fire In FLA High School
- How South Korea Became One Of The Biggest Exporters Of The Gospel
- We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused On Her Mission
- UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
- Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous Jewelry Thief Doris Payne
- Hit The Road Jack! Twitter Bans Republican Politician For Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle
- Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest Of The Week Citing Health Issues