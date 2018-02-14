GRIFF’s Prayer For Valentine’s Day Self-Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Valentine’s Day edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wants to remind everyone of God’s love. God loves us so much, he says, that we shouldn’t even want a stuffed animal or flowers! Instead, we should soak in His love. But nevertheless, folks are still hoping to get shown some love today.

Plus, GRIFF thanks God for services that deliver food to all the people who are celebrating their self-love today. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

