Tyrese Shoves Fan During Valentine’s Day Detroit Concert

The R&B singer was approached by an overzealous fan during a performance on Tuesday.

Posted 22 hours ago
An overzealous fan got the surprise of her life after she jumped on stage to give R&B singer Tyrese a hug.

In the video Tyrese is seen wiping his face with a towel, while unbeknownst to him, a female fan climbs on stage and approaches him.

Tyrese is shown pushing the woman away as a jerk reaction, sending the woman a few steps forward.

The incident was captured from an audience member and went down on Tuesday night during Tyrese’s Valentine’s Day concert in Detroit.

Beauties what do you think? Did Tyrese overact or was the fan out of pocket?

Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She Could Become A US Citizen

Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use

