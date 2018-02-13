Get Up Erica
GRIFF Explains Why You Should Help Others When You Need Help [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 13, 2018
In this Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell asked people to share what their pastors preached about over the weekend. She shared what her husband, Warryn Campbell, spoken about in their church the day before; the second half of the story about the prodigal sons. She explained the story and how it calls us out for not being patient and trusting the Father’s timing.

Meanwhile, GRIFF shares a story from a “Pray Without Ceasing” conference he went to at an Apostolic church. He explains the sermon he heard there about fighting through prayer, and the importance of helping people that are going through it, while you’re going through it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

