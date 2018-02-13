GRIFF’s Prayer: You Care, Leroy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and GRIFF wants to point out a little-talked about fact: a lot of men are going to be sad on Valentine’s Day. Everyone always talks about the women who will be unhappy on Valentine’s Day, but nobody ever talks about the guys.

Follow @GetUpErica

Some guys are going to find out that they’re actually side dudes, GRIFF notes. While others are going to mess up and not get their girl anything. Then, when she’s upset, and doesn’t want anything to do with him, he’s going to realize how much he cares! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from GRIFF’s Prayer “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Skate On, Skaters [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Featuring First Lady Pastor Erica Campbell: I Love My Church [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: No New Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: