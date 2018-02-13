Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: You Care, Leroy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 13, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and GRIFF wants to point out a little-talked about fact: a lot of men are going to be sad on Valentine’s Day. Everyone always talks about the women who will be unhappy on Valentine’s Day, but nobody ever talks about the guys.

Some guys are going to find out that they’re actually side dudes, GRIFF notes. While others are going to mess up and not get their girl anything. Then, when she’s upset, and doesn’t want anything to do with him, he’s going to realize how much he cares! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from GRIFF’s PrayerGet Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Skate On, Skaters [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Featuring First Lady Pastor Erica Campbell: I Love My Church [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: No New Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 6 days ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17