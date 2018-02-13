Bronx Principal Bans Black History Month Content

In the middle of Black History Month, the last thing you want to hear is someone hating on all the brilliance and beauty of our shining stars and their contributions. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened at one Bronx, New York middle school where the principal banned all Black History Month content from being taught.
At Intermediate School 224 in Bronx, New York, principal Patricia Catania is reportedly under investigation by the New York City Department of Education for not only barring Black History Month lessons from being taught in the classroom, but also for “racially hostile actions against staff and students of color.” The Root has the full account of Catania history of racist behavior, as well as further details regarding the investigation.
Via The Root:
As the New York Daily News reports, eight current or former educators from the Bronx middle school and five students relayed allegations of racism and creating a hostile environment against 26-year education veteran Patricia Catania.This includes barring a veteran English teacher from presenting a lesson about the Harlem Renaissance to her sixth- and seventh-grade students.
Mercedes Liriano, who has been working at the middle school for more than 10 years, told the Daily News that Catania pulled her aside before the start of her class Wednesday and told her not to give the lesson. “She said I’m not a social studies teacher so why am I teaching my students about black history?” Liriano said. “Her tone was very harsh, as if I committed a heinous crime.”
Liriano proceeded with her lesson anyway, but the event sparked protest from her students and fellow educators, who wore black the next day to show their disapproval of Catania’s policies. Students told the Daily News that about three-quarters of the school’s 353 students participated in the protest.
Sadly, this is far from an isolated incident of racism at NYC schools, as several similar cases have been reported recently and prompted protests to address the disheartening issue.
Some of the prior incidents include: Christ the King High School in Queens preventing a student from putting his namesake, Malcolm X, on his senior sweater. This incident was preceded by a Bronx middle school teacher who sparked outrage after stepping on the backs of black students to give a lesson in “how it feels to be a slave.”
Catania refused to speak to press about the allegations, however the investigation is ongoing.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In New Netflix Series ‘The Umbrella Academy’
Gladys Knight Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
100 photos Launch gallery
1. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans
Source:Glenn Parsons
1 of 100
2. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans
Source:Glenn Parsons
2 of 100
3. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans
Source:Glenn Parsons
3 of 100
4. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans
Source:Glenn Parsons
4 of 100
5. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans
Source:Glenn Parsons
5 of 100
6. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell
Source:Glenn Parsons
6 of 100
7. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell
Source:Glenn Parsons
7 of 100
8. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell
Source:Glenn Parsons
8 of 100
9. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell
Source:Glenn Parsons
9 of 100
10. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell
Source:Glenn Parsons
10 of 100
11. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Source:Glenn Parson
11 of 100
12. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Isabel Davis
Source:Glenn Parsons
12 of 100
13. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Source:Glenn Parson
13 of 100
14. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Source:Glenn Parson
14 of 100
15. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Source:Glenn Parson
15 of 100
16. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Source:Glenn Parson
16 of 100
17. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Source:Glenn Parson
17 of 100
18. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Source:Glenn Parson
18 of 100
19. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Luther Barnes
Source:Glenn Parson
19 of 100
20. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Source:Glenn Parson
20 of 100
21. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
Source:Glenn Parson
21 of 100
22. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
Source:Glenn Parson
22 of 100
23. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
Source:Glenn Parson
23 of 100
24. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Luther Barnes
Source:Glenn Parson
24 of 100
25. Lamplighter Awards - Ruth LaOntra
Source:Glenn Parson
25 of 100
26. Lamplighter Awards - Ruth LaOntra
Source:Glenn Parson
26 of 100
27. Lamplighter Awards - Ruth LaOntra
Source:Glenn Parson
27 of 100
28. Lamplighter Awards - Ruth LaOntra
Source:Glenn Parson
28 of 100
29. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals
Source:Glenn Parson
29 of 100
30. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals
Source:Glenn Parson
30 of 100
31. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
Source:Glenn Parson
31 of 100
32. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals
Source:Glenn Parson
32 of 100
33. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed
Source:Glenn Parson
33 of 100
34. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed
Source:Glenn Parson
34 of 100
35. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed
Source:Glenn Parson
35 of 100
36. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed
Source:Glenn Parson
36 of 100
37. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed
Source:Glenn Parson
37 of 100
38. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez
Source:Glenn Parson
38 of 100
39. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez
Source:Glenn Parson
39 of 100
40. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez
Source:Glenn Parson
40 of 100
41. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez
Source:Glenn Parson
41 of 100
42. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals
Source:Glenn Parson
42 of 100
43. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
Source:Glenn Parson
43 of 100
44. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Isabel Davis
Source:Glenn Parsons
44 of 100
45. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Isabel Davis
Source:Glenn Parsons
45 of 100
46. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Isabel Davis
Source:Glenn Parsons
46 of 100
47. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Luther Barnes
Source:Glenn Parson
47 of 100
48. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Luther Barnes
Source:Glenn Parson
48 of 100
49. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark
Source:Glenn Parson
49 of 100
50. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark
Source:Glenn Parson
50 of 100
51. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark
Source:Glenn Parson
51 of 100
52. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark
Source:Glenn Parson
52 of 100
53. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark
Source:Glenn Parson
53 of 100
54. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
54 of 100
55. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
55 of 100
56. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
56 of 100
57. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
57 of 100
58. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
58 of 100
59. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
59 of 100
60. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
60 of 100
61. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
61 of 100
62. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
62 of 100
63. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
63 of 100
64. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
64 of 100
65. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
65 of 100
66. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
66 of 100
67. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
67 of 100
68. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
68 of 100
69. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
69 of 100
70. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
70 of 100
71. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
71 of 100
72. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
72 of 100
73. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
73 of 100
74. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
74 of 100
75. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
75 of 100
76. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
76 of 100
77. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
77 of 100
78. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
78 of 100
79. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
79 of 100
80. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
80 of 100
81. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
81 of 100
82. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
82 of 100
83. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
83 of 100
84. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
84 of 100
85. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
85 of 100
86. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
86 of 100
87. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
87 of 100
88. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
88 of 100
89. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
89 of 100
90. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
90 of 100
91. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
91 of 100
92. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
92 of 100
93. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
93 of 100
94. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
94 of 100
95. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
95 of 100
96. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
96 of 100
97. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
97 of 100
98. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
98 of 100
99. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
99 of 100
100. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception
Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper
100 of 100