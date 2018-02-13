Texas Teacher Dies From Flu Due To Costly Med’s

A second grade teacher from Texas, 38-year-old Heather Holland, died fom the flu after she skipped treatment for the virus because it “cost too much.”

In addition to a classroom of second graders, Holland left behind husband Frank Holland, a 10-year-old daughter, and a 7-year-old son.

Holland fell ill about a week ago and planned to pick up flu medication but felt the $116 copay was too high, her husband said.

Frank Holland bought the prescription himself when he found out, but things worsened.

“Friday night, things escalated and she ended up in the ICU,” Holland said. “The doctors got the blood cultures back and they had to put her on dialysis early Saturday.”

Heather Holland died Sunday morning.

