Congratulations Pastor Danny Johnson!

Our February Pastor of the Month is Pastor Danny K. Johnson of Zion Christian Center in Roxboro, NC.

Pastor Johnson will be featured on The Light 103.9 as well as thelightnc.com and we will present him with the Pastor of the month plaque at a Sunday morning service.

Pastor of the Month is brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Zerorez. Honoring our local Pastors we are The Light 103.9!

SUBMISSION:

Pastor Danny K. Johnson is an exemplary shepherd, instructor and spiritual father for those that have been entrusted to his care.

Perfect? No, then he wouldn’t be compassionate. A compassion that at times has been misunderstood. Pushing against all societal entitlements that objectifies selfishness hasn’t been the popular thing but compassion demanded it of him.

Perfect? No, then he couldn’t be kind. He knows what hurts so he gives great attention to the neglected, forgotten, frustrated, disenfranchised, ostracized, and demonized and so forth. He greets everyone with a genuine smile, handshake or hug. No one’s a stranger. He seizes the opportunity to ensure that every chance meeting counts.

Perfect? No, then he couldn’t be generous. When it comes to reaching out to those who are struggling to live comfortably-comfortably not merely financially but also physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually, it is vitally important to him that no one is overlooked. He teaches that we must “show up” at pivotal times in the lives of others. Which lends to the adage that “nobody cares about how much you know until they know how much you care”. This is the true heart of our pastor.

Perfect? No, then he couldn’t be relatable. He relates to people where they are emboldened by Christ. Irrespective of where or what they come from, he doesn’t differentiate. He loves people. Period!

His family is his crowning jewel. Perfect? No, but definitely God’s true representation of Christ and the Church evidenced by his wife of 29 years, Teresa, who works alongside him wholeheartedly in ministry along with their three adult children.

There are many great pastors, but our Pastor excels them all! For though ye have ten thousand instructors in Christ, yet have ye not many fathers.

Perfect? Yes, he’s perfect… for Zion Christian Center!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: