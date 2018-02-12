Faith Walking: Get Your Strength Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell says the word “strength” appears in the bible about 242 times. The battle is real; the enemy is constantly trying to attack us, distract us, and pull us away from our purpose. But when you are strong in your mind, body and spirit, you are able to endure and keep fighting.
You can’t get strong on your own, however. There are tons of tools and keys you can use to tap into that strength. Get into the word of God and find out what he says about you, and declare it over your life. You’ve got the victory through Christ’s strength, not your own. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this encouraging message from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
