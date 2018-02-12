And Now, The Barack And Michelle Obama Official Portraits We’ve All Been Waiting For

On Monday morning, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. Respectively painted by renowned Black artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, the portraits were undoubtedly two of the most talked about in presidential history.

“How about that? That’s pretty sharp,” Barack said of his portrait during the event. “I tried to negotiate less gray hair and Kehinde’s artistic integrity would not allow (him) to do what I asked,” he then joked. “I tried to negotiate smaller ears. Struck out on that as well.”

Barack’s portrait captures him sitting in a wooden chair against a backdrop of flourishing greenery, while Michelle’s portait—regal and understated—places her in front of a pastel blue backdrop in a billowing, patterned gown.

Michelle said she “was a little overwhelmed, to say the least,” upon her portrait’s reveal, adding that “girls and girls of color” will “see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the walls of this great American institution.” Barack, who said he was stunned by “the degree to which [Wiley and Sherald] challenged our ideas of power and privilege” through their work, also thanked Sherald for “so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love.”

Of course, with art comes criticism. Many users took to Twitter shortly after the reveal to comment on how they felt the portraits (particularly Michelle’s) didn’t accurately capture the Obamas’ likenesses. We’d say both artists did a wonderful job delivering unique and impressive interpretations of the presidential couple.

What say you? Take a closer look at the portraits, along with some reactions, below:

Monday morning joy as portraits of President and First Lady Obama are revealed by artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. Reminds me to hope. #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/6r4NtH0rxx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 12, 2018

People snarking on the Michelle Obama portrait should really take 2 minutes to see it in the context of Amy Sherald's other portraits. pic.twitter.com/CbDYTFey4V — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 12, 2018

I feel like the context of her work is why it's disappointing. Michelle Obama is so vibrant and the colors feel sort of dead. — Asiniiwiikwe (@ziibiing) February 12, 2018

I don’t think anyone is disputing that the artist is talented, or that the portrait is consistent with her style. But it still doesn’t look like Michelle. — Elisabeth (@septembergrrl) February 12, 2018

The revealing of President & First Lady Obama's portraits is a great opportunity for those who know & love art to be in a learning conversation with those who don't. Instead of, you know, making fun of them. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) February 12, 2018

Michelle's is growing on me…I understand the thought process behind choosing these two artists and the wish for a more modern look..

I get it…and their speeches today only remind me again of their grace, character, intelligence and humility. I miss them. — Vickie Wells (@theatretroll) February 12, 2018

