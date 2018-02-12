Local
Durham Driver Hits Man In Wheelchair

Durham police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit and run that sent a man in a wheelchair to the hospital.

The crash happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwhether Drive.

Authorities say the victim was in a wheelchair when he was hit by a person driving a dark green Toyota or Lexus sedan.

Durham hit and run

