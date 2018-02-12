Get Up Erica
Teacher Adopts Student Who Almost Made Her Quit After God Told Her To

The Light NC staff

Chelsea Haley never thought that when she became a teacher she would adopt one of her students as well as his younger brother. NY Daily News interviewed Haley and she spoke about Jerome Robinson her adoptive son that she used to teach. Robinson had behavioral issues and Haley wanted to quit teaching because of him at one point.

She said, “At certain points, his behavior got so bad. I thought, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I can’t be a teacher.’” Haley met Robinson after being placed at a low-income school through Teach for America. For months she battled with Robinson and later found out there were a lot of things going on at home.

Robinson’s mother was struggling after the death of her husband and daughter. It was time for Haley to move on from that school and in October had a dream that God told her she was going to be Robinson’s mom. The next day Robinson asked could he live with her and she said, “I told him I had been feeling the same thing.”

Haley adopted Robinson and his younger brother in 2015. She said, “I never thought I’d be a single mom at age 24, especially of two boys, one of which was my 12-year-old student. And the other one who was only a year-and-a-half.” Haley and the boys now live in Atlanta where they are doing great. God bless this teacher and those wonderful boys.

