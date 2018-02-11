Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Erica Campbell Shares Beautiful Song By Audrey Assad That Made Her Cry [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 11, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell says that she heard a song called “Good To Me” by Audrey Assad, and it caused her to break down in tears. The beautiful, simple declaration of love for God made her think of all the things that God has brought her through, and the blessings he has given her. Simply put, it made her forget all the stuff we tend to worry about, and focus on God’s grace, mercy and

The song is a part of a genre called “Christian Contemporary Music,” which Erica admits is typically a demarcation of “white gospel” versus the “black gospel” that “Get Up!” listeners are likely more used to hearing. Erica expresses her desire to “squash these colorlines” in the music industry. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Featuring First Lady Pastor Erica Campbell: I Love My Church [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: PJ Morton “First Began” Features Erica Campbell’s Husband Warryn Talking About Loving Her [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About Feeling The Call Back To Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 6 days ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 6 days ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17