Erica Campbell Shares Beautiful Song By Audrey Assad That Made Her Cry [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell says that she heard a song called “Good To Me” by Audrey Assad, and it caused her to break down in tears. The beautiful, simple declaration of love for God made her think of all the things that God has brought her through, and the blessings he has given her. Simply put, it made her forget all the stuff we tend to worry about, and focus on God’s grace, mercy and

The song is a part of a genre called “Christian Contemporary Music,” which Erica admits is typically a demarcation of “white gospel” versus the “black gospel” that “Get Up!” listeners are likely more used to hearing. Erica expresses her desire to “squash these colorlines” in the music industry. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

