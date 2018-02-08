Get Up Erica
Edwin Hawkins’ Life Celebrated By Gospel Greats [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 9 hours ago
Donald Lawrence 20 Year Celebration

Gospel greats gathered at Harbor Light Church for a two-night celebration for Edwin Hawkins. CBS Local reports that Donald Lawrence served as the musical director with the help of Derrick Hall. The services were something many won’t forget and his family spoke about how his final wish was to be celebrated and not mourned.

 

The choir sang multiple songs from his collection and gospel artists from all over came to celebrate. Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Winans, Beverly Crawford and more performed on stage together. During the services they praised God in a way Hawkins would’ve loved.

RELATED: Lynette Hawkins-Stephens On Ushering Freedom To Worship With The Late Edwin Hawkins [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Edwin Hawkins Life To Be Celebrated

RELATED: Edwin Hawkins Passes Away

The Life & Legacy Of Edwin Hawkins 1943 -2018 [PHOTOS]

