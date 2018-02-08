Local
Water Bills Could Double For Hundreds In Wake County

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
A mistake with coding had hundreds of Wake County homeowners paying less than they should for the last 13 years on their water bills.  Now that the mistake has been discovered those customers that live in the unincorporated Jones Dairy Farm and Willow Deer subdivisions just outside of Wake Forest will now pay what everyone else does in the city of Raleigh.

That hike will almost double what they are paying now.  OUCH!

Read more about this story at ABC11.com

 

