How Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing 3 Generations Of Black Womanhood To TV [EXCLUSIVE]

Jada Pinkett-Smith will be the latest to throw her hat into the talkshow TV ring. She is reportedly teaming up with Facebook to bring a new talk show to the masses. But this show won’t be your average roundtable chat; it will be hosted by Jada, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother.

That’s three different generations of black women’s perspectives. Sounds really cool! Check out this exclusive audio to hear more about this story and others from”Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

