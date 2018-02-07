Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Be Ready For The Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 7, 2018
2 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell says this message is for those who find themselves falling a part in hard times. She reads from the book of Peter, which says “do not be surprised at the firey trial when it comes upon you to test you.” A life that is perfect all the time won’t challenge you to build, be better and get stronger.

God is going to put you through tests; don’t fall and shrink in the face of them.There is some kind of glory that is going to come from it; so rejoice and prepare for it! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s All Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Both Sons Had Issues [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Listen To God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 13 hours ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17