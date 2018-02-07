Faith Walking: Be Ready For The Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell says this message is for those who find themselves falling a part in hard times. She reads from the book of Peter, which says “do not be surprised at the firey trial when it comes upon you to test you.” A life that is perfect all the time won’t challenge you to build, be better and get stronger.

God is going to put you through tests; don’t fall and shrink in the face of them.There is some kind of glory that is going to come from it; so rejoice and prepare for it! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

