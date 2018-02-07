Get Up Erica
Ericaism: #BlackGirlGlory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 7, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains why the “magic” part of #BlackGirlMagic isn’t the best choice of words. Magic is synonymous with some pretty intense words, like sorcery, witchcraft, voodooism and more. Instead, Erica suggests, a word like “glory” is a great replacement for “magic.”

Words have power; God created the earth with words. There is a trickery implied in the word “magic,” and Erica says she’s not trying to trick anybody. She wants everybody to know exactly what it is: the glory of God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

