Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

Anthony Brown: ‘I Worshipped God Before Stellar’s Even Called My Name’

WMJS Staff

Posted February 7, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Gospel singer Anthony Brown has won countless awards for his empowering music. Of those are the Stellar Awards of which he’s one 10. This time around he’s been nominated for 10 more Stellar Awards and hopes to continue making good music.

Willie Moore Jr. wanted to know just how does Brown stay humble with all the success around him.

“I go in the house. I look at them Stellars, they sit on the shelf. They don’t go to work, they don’t pay bills, they don’t help clean the house, they don’t do anything. So when I have to go home I still have to be who I’ve always been,” expressed Brown.  “I’m grateful for the acknowledgment but those acknowledgments never made me who I was. I worshipped God before Stellar’s even called my name.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 13 hours ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17