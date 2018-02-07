Anthony Brown: ‘I Worshipped God Before Stellar’s Even Called My Name’

Gospel singer Anthony Brown has won countless awards for his empowering music. Of those are the Stellar Awards of which he’s one 10. This time around he’s been nominated for 10 more Stellar Awards and hopes to continue making good music.

Willie Moore Jr. wanted to know just how does Brown stay humble with all the success around him.

“I go in the house. I look at them Stellars, they sit on the shelf. They don’t go to work, they don’t pay bills, they don’t help clean the house, they don’t do anything. So when I have to go home I still have to be who I’ve always been,” expressed Brown. “I’m grateful for the acknowledgment but those acknowledgments never made me who I was. I worshipped God before Stellar’s even called my name.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.