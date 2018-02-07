Nick Foles Wore Special Tribute Bracelet Dedicated To Jesus During Super Bowl

Nick Foles has a lot to be thankful for. His team, the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, he received the MVP award and wore his special bracelet dedicated to Jesus when all this happened. According to The Wild Card, when Foles took over as quarterback some fans didn’t believe they were going to make it to the big game.

Foles is a dedicated Christian that talks about God with his teammates and wears a special bracelet. During the game you could see the “WWJD” bracelet on his wrist. The slogan stands for “What would Jesus do?” and some compare it to Tim Tebow’s “John 3:16” wear.

It is reported that Foles exposed more than 100 million people watching the game to his special bracelet. After playing football Foles might become a pastor to spread the word of God. Congratulations to the Eagles and all the fans.

