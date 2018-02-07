Entertainment News
Wife Of Deceased Temptations Singer Investigated For Abusing Him

Melissa Wade

Posted 12 hours ago
Dennis Edwards of the legendary group The Temptations, passed away on Thursday Feb. 1st, just two days short of his 75th birthday.  His wife Brenda Edwards reported that the singer died from complications from meningitis.

Now information has surfaced that Mrs. Edwards is being investigated by the Chicago police for allegations of abuse against the Grammy award winning  singer shortly before his death.

According to St. Louis Today, court documents filed by an adult protective services investigator allege that weeks before the singer’s death, Brenda Edwards abused her husband.

