Wife Of Deceased Temptations Singer Investigated For Abusing Him

Dennis Edwards of the legendary group The Temptations, passed away on Thursday Feb. 1st, just two days short of his 75th birthday. His wife Brenda Edwards reported that the singer died from complications from meningitis.

Now information has surfaced that Mrs. Edwards is being investigated by the Chicago police for allegations of abuse against the Grammy award winning singer shortly before his death.

According to St. Louis Today, court documents filed by an adult protective services investigator allege that weeks before the singer’s death, Brenda Edwards abused her husband.

Read the full story at EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: