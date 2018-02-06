Would You Buy Doritos Made For Ladies?

Doritos went onto social media to introduce their latest idea: Doritos meant just for ladies.

In an interview with CEO Indra Nooyi, suggests that the female consumers, “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public.. they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

The company’s answer? The brand has been working on developing chips that are “low-crunch” with the same “taste profile,” but with less of the flavor sticking to fingers.

REALLY? Who did they ask….

The idea didn’t go over well with many consumers saying…. We already have Doritos for women – they’re called Doritos.., and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day.

