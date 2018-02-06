Anthony Evans Says A Vocal Hemorrage Served As The Silence He Needed To Hear God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Anthony Evans was in-studio chatting about his upcoming book, “Unexpected Places: Thoughts On God, Faith & Finding Your Voice.” He talks about his love of traveling for ministry, and crafting fun travel experiences around the work he is doing. Anthony talks about being silent for three months out of the year because of a vocal hemorrhage, and how his book came out of that silence.

Follow @GetUpErica

Anthony also reveals that he didn’t initially have an interest in singing, until the calling made itself apparent. He recounts the sory of a time he got onstage and didn’t feel like singing about how faithful God was. Instead of being untruthful, he was honest about what he was feeling, and it ended up being a magical moment for him and he audience. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Anthony Evans Says Christians Should Sing About More Than God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Anthony Evans On Learning To Be Honest About Our Spiritual Needs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: James Fortune Shares How He Uses Style In His Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: