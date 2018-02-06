Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Anthony Evans Says A Vocal Hemorrage Served As The Silence He Needed To Hear God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 13 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment

Anthony Evans was in-studio chatting about his upcoming book, “Unexpected Places: Thoughts On God, Faith & Finding Your Voice.” He talks about his love of traveling for ministry, and crafting fun travel experiences around the work he is doing. Anthony talks about being silent for three months out of the year because of a vocal hemorrhage, and how his book came out of that silence.

Anthony also reveals that he didn’t initially have an interest in singing, until the calling made itself apparent. He recounts the sory of a time he got onstage and didn’t feel like singing about how faithful God was. Instead of being untruthful, he was honest about what he was feeling, and it ended up being a magical moment for him and he audience. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Anthony Evans Says Christians Should Sing About More Than God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Anthony Evans On Learning To Be Honest About Our Spiritual Needs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: James Fortune Shares How He Uses Style In His Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2018 [PHOTOS]

Check out photos from the 2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration featuring Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans, Donnie McClurkin, Mary Mary, the NFL gospel choir and more!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17