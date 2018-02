Ericaism: We See It Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell reminds us that many of us are struggling for truth. People come to the church to try to get it right, and often use the fakers the might see as an excuse not to stay. But Christians see the fakers too. The hope is that the goodness and the grace of God overtakes those fakers. But, it is important also remember that the bible says that “all have sinned.”

Follow @GetUpErica

The enemy is fighting no one more than the believer. So we don’t have to fight each other- we have to focus on fighting the enemy! You don’t have to fake it; you can be disciplined and have a real, truthful relationship with God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: I Do It Because I Have To [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Let It Stop You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Stop Fishing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: