A Drunk Kevin Hart Tried & Failed To Climb Up On The Philadelphia Eagles’ Championship Platform

....When the Remy's in the system, ain't no tellin'

Hello Beautiful

Posted February 5, 2018
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' New York Screening

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

The hometown love got a little too real for comedian Kevin Hart, when he drunkenly tried to jump on the Philadelphia Eagles’ championship platform after their historic win.

The Philly native was caught up in the excitement of the Eagles’s triumphant victory over the Patriots, when he was stopped by a security guard as he attempted to climb on stage and join the team:

The father of three even participated in a post-game wrap up with sportscasters, where he dropped the F bomb and ran away:

Hart called the moment one of the ‘top two stupidest things,’ he’s ever done and staunchly blamed it on the al-al-al-al-al-alcohol:

Go Eagles!

