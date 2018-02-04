Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second Consecutive Year

Congratulations to Michael Thomas, the 132nd President of the Harvard Law Review. pic.twitter.com/k48ZR2dKoy — Harvard Law Review (@HarvLRev) January 29, 2018

President Obama, whose father was Kenyan, was the first Black person elected president of The Review, which was first published in 1887. The new editor is also the immediate successor to Imelme Umana, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants and the first Black woman to hold the prestigious position.

Trump set off an international firestorm after saying that he prefers immigrants from countries like Norway instead of “sh_thole countries” from the African continent and Haiti. The president’s racist comments put a shameful spotlight on his ignorance, as African immigrants are better educated than most Americans. And Black immigrants, like Haitians, become hardworking contributors in the United States—not stereotypical welfare recipients.

Thomas, 27, was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He was 2 years old when his parents immigrated with him to the United States, according to Searchlight, a St. Vincent news outlet. As an immigrant, Thomas believes he offers a unique perspective on the law. “This perspective has taught me that working hard is important, but that opportunity and circumstance are equally so,” he stated.

He’s in his second year at Harvard Law School. Before coming to Harvard, Thomas graduated magna cum laude in 2012 from Princeton University with a degree in Sociology.

