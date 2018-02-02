Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Shaw University

The Light Staff

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Shaw University, Raleigh, N.C. - medical dormitory

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Founded in 1865, Shaw University has a rich history steeped in tradition, activism, and service.

The “Mother of all Historically Black Universities in the South”, Shaw University is the first college created for African Americans in the southern United States.

Along with its southern inception the university enjoys several other “firsts:” they were the first institution of higher learning in North Carolina to offer a four-year medical school; the first the first institution of higher learning established for freedmen after the Civil War and the first historically black college in the nation to open its doors to women. The University also has an extensive history of community activism and service.

Shaw Students

Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado / Getty

According to Shaw University’s website, “The University currently enrolls more than 1,800 students and offers more than 30 degree programs, including accredited programs in athletic training, social work, divinity, religious education, and teacher education.”

BHM Sponsors           BHM Sponsors          BHM Sponsors

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets Continue reading Shaw University

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

logo Black History Local 2018 Page Assets
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17