Rich White Congressman Feels ‘Denigrated’ In America And Says Jesus Would Agree

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Rich White Congressman Feels ‘Denigrated’ In America And Says Jesus Would Agree

These comments are real.

News One

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

According to Senator Mike Doherty of New Jersey, it’s hard out there for rich white men. Who knew! You make more money than women of color, get shot less by the cops and if you commit a crime — no worries — you’ll get less jail time than a Black man who commits the same crime. Nonetheless, Doherty is shedding white tears.

According to NJ.com, during last week’s New Jersey Senate debate, Senator Doherty, 54, revealed his archaic views when he discussed equal pay for women. He babbled, “It sort of hurts, it does, to be constantly told that you’re the source of the problem. Just because I’m a member of a certain group doesn’t mean that I can be denigrated over and over again. It’s got to stop at some point.” Calling out inequality means you are being denigrated? Fix it, Jesus.

Speaking of Jesus, the foolishness didn’t stop there, he even said the Lord Almighty would agree, “I would say, Jesus, what do you think about my views? He would say, you know, Mike, I can’t disagree with you. It’s almost bullying. Can you empathize?” Doherty’s self-indulgent suffering continued, “You should have a private conversation with some of the men in your life. We walk around on eggshells, I’m not kidding you.”

Senator Doherty is absolutely delusional and offensive. If being called out on inequality is painful, then he shouldn’t be a Senator. However, this glimpse into the mind of a rich white man  isn’t shocking. Guess who he said his inspiration was? Donald Trump! Doherty has been coined “President Trump’s lonely cheerleader in New Jersey.” #WeCant.

SOURCE: NJ.com

SEE ALSO:

CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To Defend His Blood Pressure

CNN’s Paris Dennard Called A Sellout On National Television By Another Republican

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17