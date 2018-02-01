Entertainment News
Jordin Sparks’ Step-Sister Dies From Sickle Cell Anemia Complications

The 16-year-old succumbed to her life long battle with the blood disorder.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 22 hours ago
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Jordin Sparks‘ step-sister has passed due to complications with sickle cell anemia, People reports.

The American Idol alum’s sibling, Bryanna Jackson-Frias, died Tuesday evening after a long battle with the blood disorder.

She was only 16.

“Bry went peacefully to Heaven,” Sparks’s mom, Jodi Jackson, wrote on a Facebook post. “I can’t help to think [that] she’s smiling just like this. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Sparks, who was recently married, revealed her sister was in the ICU early Tuesday,  “Please keep my little sister, Bryanna, in your prayers,” the American Idol alum captioned an Instagram Story. “She’s suffering from complications from sickle cell and is in the ICU fighting for her life.”

The family asked that donations be sent to El Paso Children’s Hospital in her honor.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

