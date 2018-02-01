GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Off The Shoulder Swag

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made her first post-White House interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. She brought the business as usual, never failing to disappoint with her latest fashion swag.

SPLURGE

The former FLOTUS kept it in classic colors of black and white, wearing a Tom Ford off-the-shoulder long sleeved top which is available in a cashmere look for $1750 – this will also look stunning with a black pair of slacks! She paired the stylish top with wide leg silk black slacks by Roland Mouret which you can also snag for $1750. Let’s not forget about those must have Jimmy Choo pointed toe black pumps, which can be yours for $595.

SPEND

This is a look that can be rocked in all shapes and sizes and all prices! This cotton-silk top that is also long-sleeved and features a ruffle design can be added to your wardrobe for $103. A black pair of wide leg pants is something every woman should have because of the simplicity of the color and the style of the wide cut. These wide leg slacks by Le Palazzo for $245 would look perfect with a white top and these $110 pair of Vince Camuto pumps.

SAVE

Check out this white off the shoulder top from ASOS that is on sale for $24, or this top from Gap that is slightly lower at $22. You can choose between the one-sided top or just having both shoulders out for your look! These haute wide leg slacks are a must have and are only $28! Complete your classy look with this pair of Nine West pumps that are also on sale (an extra 25% off the normal price!) for $52.

You’ll be keeping it classy and cute with this look! Put this ensemble together for yourself and share your experience with us!

