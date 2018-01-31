Get Up Erica
Joy Living: Joy In The Strangest Places [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
You can find joy in the strangest places, Erica Campbell reminds us. Sometimes, we shut ourselves off from where you can find joy because we are used to certain things. But that’s how you end up cheating yourself. We live in a beautiful world that God created, and we should get out of our neighborhoods and comfort zone to see more of it.

One of those important words that appears in the bible often is “freedom.” God intends for everyone to be free. So participate in the life you are living- enjoy it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Joy Living on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

