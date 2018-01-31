Joy Living: Joy In The Strangest Places [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

You can find joy in the strangest places, Erica Campbell reminds us. Sometimes, we shut ourselves off from where you can find joy because we are used to certain things. But that’s how you end up cheating yourself. We live in a beautiful world that God created, and we should get out of our neighborhoods and comfort zone to see more of it.
One of those important words that appears in the bible often is “freedom.” God intends for everyone to be free. So participate in the life you are living- enjoy it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Joy Living on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Joy Living: Confusion Is A Joy Stealer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Joy Living: You Are Responsible For Your Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Joy Living: Joy And Truth Go Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]
46 photos Launch gallery
1. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
1 of 46
2. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
2 of 46
3. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
3 of 46
4. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
4 of 46
5. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
5 of 46
6. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
6 of 46
7. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
7 of 46
8. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
8 of 46
9. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
9 of 46
10. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
10 of 46
11. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
11 of 46
12. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
12 of 46
13. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
13 of 46
14. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
14 of 46
15. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
15 of 46
16. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
16 of 46
17. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
17 of 46
18. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
18 of 46
19. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
19 of 46
20. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
20 of 46
21. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
21 of 46
22. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
22 of 46
23. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
23 of 46
24. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
24 of 46
25. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
25 of 46
26. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
26 of 46
27. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
27 of 46
28. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
28 of 46
29. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
29 of 46
30. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
30 of 46
31. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
31 of 46
32. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
32 of 46
33. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
33 of 46
34. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
34 of 46
35. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
35 of 46
36. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
36 of 46
37. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
37 of 46
38. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
38 of 46
39. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
39 of 46
40. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
40 of 46
41. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
41 of 46
42. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
42 of 46
43. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
43 of 46
44. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
44 of 46
45. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
45 of 46
46. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
46 of 46