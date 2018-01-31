Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: A Little Is A Lot [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
GRIFF is a huge movie buff and goes to the movies every Tuesday. He doesn’t like to leave the theater until he watches the credits roll, because it takes more than just the people you see on the screen to make a movie. He also talks about finding five dollars in your pocket and feeling like you found way more than that. GRIFF reads from Luke 16, which says “one who is faithful in a very little, is also faithful in much.”

GRIFF explains that you should have a little bit of faith, and a little bit of hope, and God will multiply it for you. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Mr. Griffin on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

