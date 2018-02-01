Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#JusticeForLuLu: Prank Victim Speaks Out On Humiliating Wig Snatch

Victim's family plans to sue school bullies for ripping off student's wig.

The Light NC staff

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Student

Source: Alejandro Rivera / Getty

The victim of a horrible school prank is speaking out on the incident and what she’s going to do next.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a young woman named Lauren Williams from Tennessee had made the decision to shave her head after a bully ripped off her wig at school as part of a cheap bet.

According to News Channel 5, Lauren was actually comforting a friend when she was attacked, and the prank wound up doing a lot of physical damage. The wig, which had been glued to her scalp, ripped out some of her actual hair. Lauren later needed to be taken to a hospital for other injuries she sustained.

The whole humiliating scene was then posted it on Snap Chat as one of the bully’s friends captured everything on camera–even after Lauren ran away.

“She followed me in there, was laughing, videotaping me over the stall,” Lauren said. “My hair was one of my biggest insecurities so I felt like he had taken my power and I wanted it back.”

Lauren, who reportedly suffers from eczema that causes hair loss and breakage, resolved to shave her head.

“When I walk around with a bald head he’ll know that he didn’t do anything but give me more power to speak out to other people,” she said.

Initially, it didn’t seem like the school was going to take any corrective measures against the students who targeted Lauren. Her sister put up a call for action and accountability on her Instagram page; the request seems to have worked to some extent as Williamson County School officials have issued an official statement.

“The Franklin High administration and the School Resource Officer immediately began investigating an incident when it was reported to them Friday afternoon,” “This type of behavior can never be tolerated at school. In addition to school discipline, WCS prosecutes delinquent behavior to the fullest extent of the law.”

The students behind the prank could be in even more trouble with the law as News Channel 5 reports that Lauren’s family also intends to sue the bullies responsible for this episode.

RELATED STORIES:

#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel School Prank

10-Year-Old Colorado Girl Hangs Herself After Being Bullied At School

Family Of 8-Year-Old Who Committed Suicide Due To Bullying Files Lawsuit Against School System

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #JusticeForLuLu: Prank Victim Speaks Out On Humiliating Wig Snatch

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17