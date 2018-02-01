Entertainment News
Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

World of Wakanda writer hurt that she didn't get an invite to an event celebrating Wakanda's MCU debut.

Posted 15 hours ago
Vulture Festival Los Angeles - Day 1

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Roxane Gay feels snubbed after not making the guest list for the Blank Panther premiere this week.

Seriously, Marvel?

The Black Panther premiere may easily the most Black and Excellent that may happen all year. However, when Marvel was drafting its invite list for the premiere this week, it left one very important name off of the list.

Roxane revealed on Twitter that she oddly didn’t make the cut. Considering that she is currently writing a Black Panther spin-off series, World of Wakanda, this seems like an odd omission.

The snub hasn’t changed Roxane’s resolve to see the movie, but the writer revealed that she just needed a moment to vent.

