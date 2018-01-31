Jason Avant On Life After Football: “The NFL Is An Illusion” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jason Avant was drafted in 2006 by the Eagles, and subsequently spent ten years playing for the NFL. Now he’s a businessman, motivational speaker and radio & TV sports commentator. He talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about growing up on the south side of Chicago, revealing that by 5th and 6th grade he was selling drugs with one of the city’s most notorious gangs. His grandmother, however, would lay his hands on her every night. When they moved, he got involved in sports and got a scholarship to college. Eventually, he submitted his life to Christ. He says he then spent his years in the NFL telling people about Jesus because “He needs someone everywhere.”

Jason also talks about leaving the NFL, and why “the NFL is an illusion.” Because it tells you that you are one thing, but you’re not that- you’re what God says you are. Jason also discusses how he ended up getting invited to do motivational speaking arrangements, and how it feels that people see him that way. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

