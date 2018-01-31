Sam Smith Takes Fans To Church During His Grammy Awards Performance Of “Pray” [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Sam Smith returned to the Grammy Awards stage to sing his new single “Pray” off his “The Thrill of It All” album. The song was beautifully sung as the gospel choir backed him up and the band set the tone. “Pray” is a beautiful ballad that fans will love to hear.
According to Billboard, Smith went on stage with confidence and delivered each note with ease. He made the audience get chills and filled them with emotions. Smith’s sophomore album might be nominated next year, but we will have to wait for that.
