The Glory Experience With Preshea Hillard

The Glory Experience is headed by pastor and gospel singer Preshea Hillard who is passionate about worship and sharing the message of God and healing through this project.

Hillard tells Willie Moore Jr. about a praise story that came out people listenig to the album.

“I tell you one of the stories that I love the most is my miracle baby. His name is Cooper. My mom has an anointing to pray for women who are infertile. Cooper was our miracle baby. His parents shouldn’t have had him and so when the record came out, he was born in May the record came out in April and they played the record in the delivery room while he was being delivered,” explained Hillard. She expressed, “And so just to be that involved in somebody’s life and their faith because I know she complications and stuff with the delivery but just to see somebody attach themselves to the worship, to let worship get her ready to bring her child into the Earth, I think that’s like the greatest honor in the world.”

