Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

The Glory Experience With Preshea Hillard

WMJS Staff

Posted January 30, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

The Glory Experience is headed by pastor and gospel singer Preshea Hillard who is passionate about worship and sharing the message of God and healing through this project.

Hillard tells Willie Moore Jr. about a praise story that came out people listenig to the album.

“I tell you one of the stories that I love the most is my miracle baby. His name is Cooper. My mom has an anointing to pray for women who are infertile. Cooper was our miracle baby. His parents shouldn’t have had him and so when the record came out, he was born in May the record came out in April and they played the record in the delivery room while he was being delivered,” explained Hillard. She expressed, “And so just to be that involved in somebody’s life  and their faith because I know she complications and stuff with the delivery but just to see somebody attach themselves  to the worship, to let worship get her ready to bring her child into the Earth, I think that’s like the greatest honor in the world.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17