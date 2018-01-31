Wilmington Man Is Arrested For Breaking Dogs Legs

Tuesday authorities said last month 20-year old Keaton Alexander Messina Miller and 19-year old Joshua Ryan White took their 8-month-old hound dog to New Hanover County Animal Services.

According to authorities the dog was unable to stand so the shelter had X-rays taken and discovered that both of the dogs legs were broken just above the knee joints and the left leg had been torn away from the hip. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: