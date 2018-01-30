Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior Florence Kasumba Achieved Her LA Premiere Look

Darralynn Hutson

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Black Panther’s LA premiere was a celebration of eclectic fashion. Florence Kasumba, who portrays Ayo, a bad a** warrior in king T’Challa’s Dora Milaje army, stepped out in a black sequenced fitted creation from South African designer, David Tlale. The black gown lace gown with embroidery accents provided all the drama you’d expect at such an epic premiere. Because when you’re a professional in martial arts and an accomplished dancer, you have to dress accordingly.

Florence alongside stylist Jason Haley of HUNCH and makeup artist Dana Delaney, created the one of a kind red carpet moment. Florence looked every bit fierce accessorized in funky sandal wedges and an embroidered clutch purse from Christian Louboutin.

Get into the details of the look when you keep scrolling.

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

RELATED STORIES:

Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New ‘Black Panther’ Movie Posters

A New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Out & Twitter Is Shook

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

Continue reading Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17