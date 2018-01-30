Tony Dungy Explains Why He Thinks Philadelphia Will Win Super Bowl 2018 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tony Dungy, the first African-American coach to win the Super Bowl, is among an elite few who have won the Super Bowl as both a head coach and as a player. In 1978 he was playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 13, and won as a coach with the Colts 28 years later. He talks about that experience, especially going against a fellow African-American and Christian head coach, and why they felt it was a win-win situation from the beginning.

Tony also talks about writing children’s books with his wife, and why they always make sure to include a lot of diversity in them. Meanwhile, he’s got a book on teamwork in the process of creation. Plus, he explains why he thinks the Philadelphia Eagles have the Super Bowl this year. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

