Marc Morial On How We Can Improve The Schools In Our Neighborhoods [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Marc Morial is the president of the National Urban League. He talks about the No Ceiling On Success campaign, which is designed to highlight and challenge the disparities in education for black and brown students. Marc explains why we have to mobilize parents, teachers and community leaders to demand the best for our public schools. For our community to exceed economically, Marc explains, we need to ensure that our children get the best education.

Marc breaks down the path to preparing our kids for college, and making sure they have a plan for their education. Additional, he talks about things we can do to improve the schools in our neighborhoods, rather than having to go to other districts Marc also talks about how we can use social media to engage and become more informed about our schools. Check out this informative exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

