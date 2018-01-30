True Hollywood Bible Story: Hosea & Gomer [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell & GRIFF tell the story in Hosea 1:2, where God ordered Hosea to start all over and love his wife, Gomer again, even though she constantly cheats on him. God tells him to marry her, even though she doesn’t exactly keep the habits of a woman looking to marry. She bore him children, but continued with her partying and cheating ways instead of slowing down for motherhood and marriage.

Erica remind us that the story, though quite entertaining the way Erica & GRIFF have told it, is a metaphor. It really talks about how, after the children of Israel constantly flirted and partied with every other god, God took them back over and over. Click on the audio player to hear this funny and enlightening story in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

