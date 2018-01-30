God is love, and He should be in your relationships and love life as love itself. The culture’s version of love is all desire and feeling, and is self-centered and self-serving. It does not mirror God’s version of love, which is a perfect design. But the enemy works 24/7 to make sure you get information that is contrary to the word of God.
Still, love doesn’t always feel good- we may be frustrated with those we love, but we don’t stop loving them. That’s because love isn’t just a mere feeling- feelings change. Love goes deeper than that, especially when you put God in the center of it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Love Talking: Chill… Be Friends First [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Get God In Your Conversation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Make A Love List [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Sam Smith Takes Fans To Church During His Grammy Awards Performance Of “Pray” [VIDEO]
- All Of The Subliminal Digs Trump Took At Black And Brown Folks During The State Of The Union
- A Person Dies After Stabbing Incident At Durham Baseball Field
- Wilmington Man Is Arrested For Breaking Dogs Legs
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Did Baltimore Police Have Toy Guns On Hand To Place On Victims Just In Case?
- O.J. Simpson Outmaneuvers The Justice System Once Again
- How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior Florence Kasumba Achieved Her LA Premiere Look
- An Open Letter To Melania Trump From Black Women
- Love Talking: Get God In Your Love Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]