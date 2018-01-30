Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Get God In Your Love Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
God is love, and He should be in your relationships and love life as love itself. The culture’s version of love is all desire and feeling, and is self-centered and self-serving. It does not mirror God’s version of love, which is a perfect design. But the enemy works 24/7 to make sure you get information that is contrary to the word of God.

Still, love doesn’t always feel good- we may be frustrated with those we love, but we don’t stop loving them. That’s because love isn’t just a mere feeling- feelings change. Love goes deeper than that, especially when you put God in the center of it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

