White College Tennis Player Tells Black Player, ‘At Least I Know My Dad,’ Suspended From Team

The racism and ignorance never seems to stop.

Danielle Jennings

Posted January 30, 2018
In Trump’s America, the racists feel free to show themselves loudly and proudly—including the younger generation, as evidenced by an encounter between a white tennis player and a fellow black opponent.

As reported by Blavity, while playing a tennis match for his school Appalachian State, white tennis player Spencer Brown got so heated during a match against black North Carolina A&T player John Wilson IV, that he reportedly told him “at least I know my Dad.” This of course, feeds into the long-standing stereotype that black children don’t have or don’t know their fathers, which is totally untrue and definitely racist.

[John] Wilson accused [Spencer] Brown of making other racially inflammatory remarks [in addition to those about his Dad.]

The A&T player said, on Twitter, that he approached Appalachian State’s coach about the slight, only to receive a less-than-satisfactory response. 

Black Twitter responded quickly to Wilson’s request with shows of support and of outrage:

Appalachian State Athletics posted a statement on their Twitter page this morning, apologizing for Brown’s conduct, and confirming that he is “suspended indefinitely from the team, effective immediately.”

The sad reality of this is that as long as there is a president in office who regularly makes racist statements with no consequences, those who support him will continue to adopt the same attitude and feelings. Trump’s blatant racism is causing a host of increasing racial issues in this country and until he leaves office it won’t get any better.

 

