President’s State Of The Union Address. When & Where?

Tonight Pres. Donald Trump will deliver his very first State of the Union address and will cover several platforms. Here’s when and where you can catch all the coverage.

Trump’s first State of the Union address

What: State of the Union address, 2018

State of the Union address, 2018 Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Capitol building

U.S. Capitol building Online: CBSN live stream and live blog

CBSN live stream and live blog On TV: CBS News, check your local listings

CBS News, Streaming devices: CBS News or CBS All Access

CBSN’s live coverage of President Trump’s first State of the Union address begins at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30. CBS News will broadcast live, primetime coverage of the address and Democratic response by Rep. Joe Kennedy III from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSN and all CBS News platforms.

