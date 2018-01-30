Politics
President’s State Of The Union Address. When & Where?

Melissa Wade

Posted 32 mins ago
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Tonight Pres. Donald Trump will deliver his very first State of the Union address and will cover several platforms.  Here’s when and where you can catch all the coverage.

Trump’s first State of the Union address

CBSN’s live coverage of President Trump’s first State of the Union address begins at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30. CBS News will broadcast live, primetime coverage of the address and Democratic response by Rep. Joe Kennedy III from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSN and all CBS News platforms.

CLICK HERE for a list of platforms, responses and more….

Source:  CBSNews.com

2018 State of the Union Address , Donald Trump

