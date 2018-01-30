Local
Male Mentors Needed For 75 Wake County Boys

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle is in need of male mentors in Wake County.  The organization told ABC11 it has more need for men to sign up and volunteer.

“Most of the kids are from single-parent homes where that female is mom or grandma or aunt is head of the household there, so the boys in the area don’t have that male influence in the home,” said Erin Callahan, CEO of the organization.

Read more at ABC11.

